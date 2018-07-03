Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's quirky comedy to release on 22 February

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming comedy Mental Hai Kya will be releasing on 22 February, 2019. The actors announced the date on Twitter along with a video which shows them feuding with each other. Directed by debutant Prakash Kovelamudi, the film also stars Amyra Dastur and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Kangna Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao announce the release date of #MentalHaiKya: 22 Feb 2019... Prakash Kovelamudi directs... Check the video featuring Kangna and Rajkummar: pic.twitter.com/cygUSMxI12 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2018

In the video, Rao and Kangana can be seen calling each other 'mental' incessantly. Dressed in clothes from the black and white era, the two look like they've stepped out of a film from the '60s. The cast and crew of the film is reportedly shooting in London currently.

The film also marks their reunion after the hit 2014 film Queen in which they played an engaged couple who later part ways. Ekta Kapoor is producing this comedy-psychological thriller and had earlier shed some light on the kind of film Mental Hai Kya is going to be. She had said, "Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated! I'm thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one."

