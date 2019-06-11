Men In Black: International star Chris Hemsworth reveals reason behind naming his daughter 'India'

Chris Hemsworth, who is looking forward to the release of his new film Men In Black: International, was in Mumbai and Ahmedabad last year to shoot for his upcoming Netflix series Dhaka. In a recent interaction with IANS, Hemsworth opened up about the real reason behind naming his daughter after our country. "My wife (Elsa Pataky) spent a lot of time in India and that was where the name originally came from," Hemsworth revealed during the promotions of his movie in Bali.

Apart from his daughter India Rose, Hemsworth also shares two twin sons, Tristan and Sasha with wife Pataky. The 35-year-old Thor: Ragnarok actor also opened up about his love for the country and its people. He believes that the experience of shooting in India amidst thousands of people on the street was both exciting as well as intimidating.

Beyond thankful for the kindness and generosity that the people of India have extended to us while making our little film here @thesamhargrave #netflix

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Nov 5, 2018 at 12:18am PST



Hemsworth also revealed that after every take when the director called ‘cut’, there was a loud cheer and the team felt like rock stars in a stadium. He further added that he has huge appreciation for the warmth and support the team received by the people despite disrupting their daily lives.

Men In Black: International, which co-stars Tessa Thompson is all set to release in India this Friday (14 June) in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sanya Malhotra have dubbed in Hindi for Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson respectively.

