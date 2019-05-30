You are here:

MIB: International — Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson-starrer to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi in India

MIB: International, starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, will be releasing in Tamil and Telugu besides Hindi and English in India on 14 June.

A new poster of the film was shared on Twitter, featuring the two lead actors along with Liam Neeson. Apart from the poster, a Hindi trailer of the action flick was also unveiled.

MIB: International, also starring Emma Thompson, will be released by Sony Pictures India in the country.

Will Smith and Oscar winner Tommy Lee Jones, who were the original stars of the MIB franchise that started with 1997's Men in Black, have made way for Hemsworth and Thompson. Smith and Lee portrayed Agent J aka James Darrell Edwards III and Agent K, respectively.

In the series reboot, titled MIB: International which is directed by F Gary Gray, Hemsworth stars as Agent H alongside Thompson's Agent M, a new recruit to the secret organisation that monitors and controls the activities of alien species on Earth.

Updated Date: May 30, 2019 13:11:04 IST

