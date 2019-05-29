Men In Black: International teaser trailer — Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanya Malhotra play 'desi' agents

Siddhant Chaturvedi (of Gully Boy fame) and Sanya Malhotra have lent their voices to the Hindi dubbed version of the upcoming Men In Black: International. A promotional teaser trailer featuring both actors was released by Sony Pictures on 28 May (Tuesday).

The clip shows two mysterious suitcases ending up on Chaturvedi and Malhotra's doorsteps. Turns out they contain the Men in Black uniforms and the location for their mission. Chaturvedi will be the voice of Chris Hemsworth, who plays Agent H, while Malhotra be filling in for Tessa Thompson's (Agent M) part.

Chaturvedi had opened up about the experience dubbing Hemsworth's character with Indo-Asian News Service, "It was quite overwhelming to dub for Hemsworth's character. He has got a great voice and to make up for that was a tough challenge. I have added an Indian touch to it for the Indian audience. It will be a fun film."

Helmed by F Gary Gray, the fourth installment in the series reveals that Agent M has been assigned on a mission to London with Agent H in order to root out a malicious alien force called The Hive, intergalactic shape shifters who can turn into anything or anyone, including the MIB agents.

The film also features Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Rebecca Ferguson and Emma Thompson in pivotal roles.

Men In Black: International is scheduled to hit screens on 14 June in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

