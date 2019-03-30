Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer to star in Netflix's superhero film Thunder Force

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are in talks to be a part of a superhero film titled Thunder Force for Netflix. According to Variety, the film will be written by Ben Falcone and produced by Marc Platt, Falcone and McCarthy. The plot details are yet to be revealed.

Falcone and McCarthy have worked in films like Tammy (2014), The Boss (2016) and Life of the Party (2018). She will also be seen in Falcone's upcoming action comedy Super Intelligence, which follows Carol Peters, a former corporate executive whose earnest yet unfulfilled life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world's first super-intelligence — an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world. Variety adds that McCarthy has received Oscar nominations for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Bridesmaids.

Spencer will be seen in the thriller Ma, helmed by The Help director Tate Taylor and written by Scotty Landes. The film, scheduled to hit cinemas in May, has been bankrolled by Blumhouse Productions. She served as the executive producer on Oscars 2019 Best Picture Winner Green Book, starring Mahershala Ali. Spencer has won an Oscar for The Help and has been nominated for The Shape of Water and Hidden Figures.

