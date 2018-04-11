Melissa McCarthy to reunite with Tammy director Ben Falcone for upcoming action-comedy Super Intelligence

Actor Melissa McCarthy is all set to star in the action comedy Super-Intelligence.

To be directed by Ben Falcone from a script by Steve Mallory, the film follows Carol Peters, a former corporate executive whose earnest yet unfulfilled life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world's first super-intelligence — an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Falcone and McCarthy after Tammy (2014), The Boss (2016) and upcoming Life of the Party, which is set to release on 11 May, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Falcone and McCarthy will also produce the project through their banner On the Day.

