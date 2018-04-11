You are here:

Melissa McCarthy to reunite with Tammy director Ben Falcone for upcoming action-comedy Super Intelligence

PTI

Apr,11 2018 16:44:05 IST

Actor Melissa McCarthy is all set to star in the action comedy Super-Intelligence.

To be directed by Ben Falcone from a script by Steve Mallory, the film follows Carol Peters, a former corporate executive whose earnest yet unfulfilled life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world's first super-intelligence — an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone/Image from Twitter.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Falcone and McCarthy after Tammy (2014), The Boss (2016) and upcoming Life of the Party, which is set to release on 11 May, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Falcone and McCarthy will also produce the project through their banner On the Day.

Published Date: Apr 11, 2018 16:44 PM | Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 16:44 PM

