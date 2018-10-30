Mel Gibson cast in Tim Kirkby's action thriller Waldo alongside Charlie Hunnam, Eiza Gonzalez

Mel Gibson is onboard the cast of action thriller Waldo. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran actor is teaming with Charlie Hunnam and Eiza Gonzalez. Details of the Gibson's role are awaited.

The film is being directed by Tim Kirkby, who has directed episodes of political satire comedy series Veep and BBC's comedy drama Fleabag.

Based on Howard Gould's books, "Waldo" is the story of disgraced former LAPD detective Charlie Waldo (Hunnam), currently living a quiet life in the woods. His life comes to a halt when he is roped back into working as a private eye to investigate the murder of an eccentric TV star's wife.

Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie and Steve Shainberg are attached as producers. Shooting begins in the first quarter of 2019.

Gibson will also be sharing screen space with Colin Farrell in a revenge thriller titled War Pigs, which will centre on a group of disillusioned ex-marines who go on one last mission to get revenge on the cartel that murdered a colleague and stole their drug money. His other projects include the World War II drama Destroyer and the remake of Sam Peckinpah's 1969 classic western Wild Bunch.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2018 17:29 PM