Chanakya poster: Gopichand stands out from the crowd in first look of Thiru's spy thriller

On the occasion of Gopichand's 40th birthday, the makers of Chanakya unveiled the first look poster on 12 June. Billed as an espionage-thriller, the Telugu film is being steered by Thiru. Chanakya also stars Mehreen Pirzada, who will share the screen with Gopichand a year after their 2018 action film, Pantham.

The poster situates a bearded Gopichand amid a bustling crowd in front of what appears to be a mosque.

On Gopichand's birthday today, here's the first look poster of #Telugu spy-thriller #Chanakya... Costars Mehreen Pirzada... Directed by Thiru... Produced by Kishore Garikipati, Ajay Sunkara and Abhishek Agarwal. #ChanakyaFL #HappyBirthdayGopichand pic.twitter.com/4YdqQCshoj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2019

Earlier referred to as Gopichand 26 ( since this is Gopichand's 26th film), the film was titled Chanakya on 9 June, and was announced with a new logo.

As per The Hans India, half of the film's shooting has already been completed, and the latter half is being shot in Hyderabad.

The film is being bankrolled by Kishore Garikipati, Ajay Sunkara and Abhishek Agarwal. Vishal Chandrasekhar is composing the music, Stunt Silva will choreograph the stunts choreography and Vetri will be serving as the cinematographer.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 15:51:12 IST

