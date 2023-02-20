Days after deleting her official Instagram account, Hollywood actress Megan Fox returned to social media and reactivated her account on Sunday. While reports suggested that she deleted her account amid rumours of her breakup with fiance Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), the actress has now issued a clarification on the same asking people to “let die this story die.” While Fox didn’t reveal much detail about her relationship status with MGK, she did went on to criticise the “baseless rumours” that have been making rounds over the past few days suggesting that the couple has parted ways after MGK allegedly cheated on Fox.

In a fresh post shared on Sunday, Fox wrote, “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

While all of Fox’s previous posts are missing (seemingly archived) from her Instagram feed, she is also back to following zero people. Prior to deactivating her account, the actress had unfollowed MGK and instead followed Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Eminem on Instagram, as per a PageSix report.

Megan Fox and MGK’s breakup rumours

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been dating for quite some time now following which reports started surfacing about a feud between the two, over MGK allegedly cheating on Fox. While none of them spoke publicly about their relationship status, fans were mostly convinced after the actress started deleting all her photos with MGK and finally deleted her Instagram account last week.

In the last post, she shared photos of herself with a cryptic caption that reads, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”

