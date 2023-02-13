Megan Fox leaves Instagram with cryptic message amid breakup rumours with Machine Gun Kelly
Notably, this came shortly after Fox started deleting her pictures with Kelly on her Instagram, further fuelling rumours of them parting ways. She later also unfollowed Kelly and further instead followed Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Eminem on Instagram, as per a PageSix report.
Amid rumours of her parting ways with fiance Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), Megan Fox has deleted her official Instagram account after sharing a cryptic message hinting about her breakup. Hours before the actress deleted her social media account, she shared a fierce picture of herself, what seemed to be a ‘revenge’ post against Kelly. Dressed in a black bodysuit with cutouts, the 36-year-old flaunted her fit physique in the mirror selfie. Quoting a line from Beyonce’s 2016 song “Pray You Catch Me” from the album ‘Lemonade’, she seemingly hinted toward a sign behind her that reads, “When you can’t walk away.”
In her caption, Fox wrote, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.” Notably, this is the same song that the Grammy singer launched in reference to discovering her husband Jay-Z’s infidelity. Apart from this, she also shared a picture of burning letters on Instagram without revealing any details about it.
Speaking about her picture, while she donned a sizzling black cutout outfit, Megan Fox accessorised it with a gold body chain and sparkly earrings. Keeping her hair game simple, she opted for a high bun with two strands parted down the middle.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s breakup rumours
Prior to this, the two were seen attending Drake’s Super Bowl party and were spotted together throughout the Grammy weekend. Fox had also shown support for MGK after he lost his first Grammy nomination. In a brief note to show her support for the rapper, she wrote, “Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you.”
