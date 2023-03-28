The first look of Ram Charan‘s upcoming film, Game Changer is Out Now! Fans across the globe have been waiting for this this look and it is finally here! With ruffle hair, an intense stare and a chiseled frame, Ram Charan packs in a punch with the first look itself!

The film is directed by ace director Shankar Shanmugham and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film also features Kiara Advani. Music is composed by S Thaman while the cinematography is done by DOO Tirru.