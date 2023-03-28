Mega star Ram Charan exudes swagger and style in the first look of his next called 'Game Changer'
The film is directed by ace director Shankar Shanmugham and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film also features Kiara Advani. Music is composed by S Thaman while the cinematography is done by DOO Tirru.
The first look of Ram Charan‘s upcoming film, Game Changer is Out Now! Fans across the globe have been waiting for this this look and it is finally here! With ruffle hair, an intense stare and a chiseled frame, Ram Charan packs in a punch with the first look itself!
I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift !! #GameChanger
Thank you @shankarshanmugh sir!! @SVC_official @advani_kiara @DOP_Tirru @MusicThaman pic.twitter.com/V3j7svhut0
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 27, 2023
A grand celebration was held at his father, Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s home and the who’s who of the film industry were seen in attendance. His better half, Upasana Kamineni Konidela glowed in a blue ensemble while Ram Charan looked dapper in a black outfit. Noted personalities seen at the birthday party were SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Nagarjuna and family, Shobhana and Anil Kamineni, Allu Aravind, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal, Adivi Sesh, Director Sukumar of Pushpa fame, K. K. Senthil Kumar, Vaishnav Tej and Vaidharam Tej and many more.
Ram Charan’s success has been on the rise lately, with many accolades to his name. He is making a mark globally in the USA media, and has been proudly making India proud. His recent success at the Golden Globes and Oscars in 2023 are a testament to his talent, humility and hard work.
