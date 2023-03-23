Prime Video India has released a new motion poster from Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer Citadel where she can be seen in her character of agent Nadia Sinh. The upcoming series is set to release on the OTT platform on 28 April, 2023. The poster shows Priyanka transitioning into agent Nadia as the camera zooms in to show her eyes. The description of the video read, “Pro tip: never take your eyes off a spy, especially if that spy is Priyanka Chopra.” The text appearing in the video says, “Priyanka Chopra Jonas is Agent Nadia Sinh.” Prime Video mentioned in the description that Citadel will be made available in different languages including English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Have a look at this video here:

Besides Priyanka, Citadel stars Scottish actor Richard Madden. The series has been reportedly filmed in many countries across the globe. In the Indian part of the series, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will be featured.

In Citadel, Priyanka and Richard will be seen in the character of Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane. They are the former elite members of Citadel in the drama series. The duo begin to live as totally different individuals, having no memories of being an agent after a crime lord attacks their organisation. But after eight years, they are contacted by their colleague Bernard (played by Stanley Tucci), and he asks them to join the force again.

Citadel’s first season comprises six episodes. The first two episodes will be made available during the time of premiere and a new episode will be released each Friday.

Recently this month, the official handle of Citadel had uploaded the video of Richard where he could be seen transitioning into his spy character as the camera zooms in to his eyes. The text appearing in the video read, “Richard Madden is Agent Mason Kane.”

Richard Madden is Citadel Agent Mason Kane. pic.twitter.com/3js0hAUzIj — Citadel (@CitadelonPrime) March 13, 2023

Priyanka was last time seen in The Matrix Resurrections in 2021. The Keanu Reeves starrer was the second part of the Matric franchise. On the other hand, Richard featured last time in the Marvel movie Eternals in the same year where he played the role of Ikaris, a fictional character of Marvel Comics.

