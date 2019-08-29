Vijay Deverakonda announces debut production Meeku Maathrame Cheptha under his King Of The Hill banner

Vijay Deverakonda has been lauded for his performance in the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Having gained a platform for the art he wants to back, the actor has now turned producer, reports DNA. Vijay recently announced his first project under his banner, titled Meeku Maathrame Cheptha. As per the report, the approximate translation of the title is "I'll tell only you."

Director Tharun Bhascker will also turn actor for the film, and will play the protagonist.

Vijay has shared the news on social media as well.

He openly confessed that launching a production house in the early stages of his career was a risky move, especially since he burnt most of his savings behind the setting up of the company. But he also mentions that these challenges are what keeps him going.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's tweets here

While we were finding it painfully hard to break into the Industry and make a film, I decided.. The day I make it, I'll start a production house.. https://t.co/kZfUO39QjV — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 28, 2019

I realise how hard it is to do this and how risky but what is life without a challenge, so with most of my savings on the line😅 I reveal to you King Of The Hill's 1st Production Title! https://t.co/kZfUO39QjV — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 28, 2019

Having made a strong impact with films like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, Vijay recently featured in Dear Comrade. The next project in the pipeline for the actor is Hero, which also marks the directorial debut of Anand Annamalai. The film will be backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Actress Malavika Mohanan, from Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds fame, will make her Telugu debut in Hero.

Vijay-starrer Arjun Reddy was recently remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, directed by the same maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shahid Kapoor played his part in that version.

