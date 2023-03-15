One of the most stressful phases for a student is the time of board exams. While most of the students study day and night to complete the exam’s vast syllabus, there is one subject which is most feared among the majority of the students and it is non other than mathematics. It appears that the Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana can also relate to the fear of this subject. He recently made a tweet about maths exams which students found very relatable. The “Action Hero” star wrote in his caption, “Math exam done matlab board exams done (Math exams are over, means board exams are over).”

Take a look at the tweet posted by the actor here:

Math exam done matlab board exams done. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 12, 2023

The viral tweet got a wide range of reactions in the comment section. One user agreed and wrote, “Maths has always been the scariest subject!”

https://t.co/0omNE1tHUo

Maths has always been the scariest subject!! — Dr Gaurz (@medicinewalidoc) March 12, 2023

While naming the movies of Ayushmann, Allen Career Institute made a sarcastic remark about the preparation of exams.

😎 “Andhadhun’ Preparation of Maths for JEE 👩‍🔬”Anek” days of Preparation of Biology to Become “Doctor G” ✌🏻 Then, waiting for “Bareilly Ki Barfi” after the results. ✅ Your movies sum it all! — ALLEN Career Institute (@ALLENkota) March 13, 2023

On the work front, Ayushmann recently starred in a film, An Action Hero. Released on Netflix, the movie revolves around a movie star Maanav (played by Ayushmann Khurrana). Maanav was at the peak of his career at the age of 30 years, when he faced an accident while filming in Haryana. He gets accused of murder, and his life turns upside down. After this, Maanav begins to live in hiding. Besides Ayushmann, other top casts included in the movie are Akshay Kumar and Malaika Arora.

Ayushmann is currently busy with the shoot of Dream Girl 2, and the movie is set to release on 7 July 2023. Dream Girl 2 is story of a small-town boy Karam (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya Panday). The director of the comedy drama is Raaj Shaandilyaa, and the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram