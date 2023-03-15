Entertainment

'Math exams are over, means board exams are over,' writes Ayushmann Khurrana, students can't agree more

The viral tweet got a wide range of reactions in the comment section. One user agreed and wrote, “Maths has always been the scariest subject!”

FP Trending March 15, 2023 12:16:41 IST
'Math exams are over, means board exams are over,' writes Ayushmann Khurrana, students can't agree more

Ayushmann Khurrana

One of the most stressful phases for a student is the time of board exams. While most of the students study day and night to complete the exam’s vast syllabus, there is one subject which is most feared among the majority of the students and it is non other than mathematics. It appears that the Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana can also relate to the fear of this subject. He recently made a tweet about maths exams which students found very relatable. The “Action Hero” star wrote in his caption, “Math exam done matlab board exams done (Math exams are over, means board exams are over).”

Take a look at the tweet posted by the actor here:

The viral tweet got a wide range of reactions in the comment section. One user agreed and wrote, “Maths has always been the scariest subject!”

While naming the movies of Ayushmann, Allen Career Institute made a sarcastic remark about the preparation of exams.

On the work front, Ayushmann recently starred in a film, An Action Hero. Released on Netflix, the movie revolves around a movie star Maanav (played by Ayushmann Khurrana). Maanav was at the peak of his career at the age of 30 years, when he faced an accident while filming in Haryana. He gets accused of murder, and his life turns upside down. After this, Maanav begins to live in hiding. Besides Ayushmann, other top casts included in the movie are Akshay Kumar and Malaika Arora.

Ayushmann is currently busy with the shoot of Dream Girl 2, and the movie is set to release on 7 July 2023. Dream Girl 2 is story of a small-town boy Karam (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya Panday). The director of the comedy drama is Raaj Shaandilyaa, and the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Updated Date: March 15, 2023 12:16:41 IST

TAGS:

also read

Robert Blake, the actor acquitted in the killing of his wife, passes away at 89
Entertainment

Robert Blake, the actor acquitted in the killing of his wife, passes away at 89

A statement released on behalf of his niece, Noreen Austin, said Blake died from heart disease, surrounded by family at home in Los Angeles.

Nandita Desai's ode to abandoned houses
Arts &amp; Culture

Nandita Desai's ode to abandoned houses

Artist Nandita Desai evokes nostalgia through her upcoming art show 'The Stone and the Brick' from 13-19 March at Jehangir Art Gallery.

Chaim Topol, Israeli actor known for Fiddler's Tevye, passes away at 87
Entertainment

Chaim Topol, Israeli actor known for Fiddler's Tevye, passes away at 87

Israel’s ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog hailed Topol as “one of the most outstanding Israeli actors,” who “filled the movie screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts.”