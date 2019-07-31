Maska: Manisha Koirala, Shirley Setia, Prit Kamani to star in Neeraj Udhwani's upcoming Netflix film

Manisha Koirala has joined the cast of Netflix's new film, Maska, according to a press release. This is her second collaboration with the streaming giant after 2018's anthology, Lust Stories.

The official description reads: Believing in the adage "Success comes to those who dare to dream", a confused, young millennial sets out on a desperate journey to fulfill his fantasy of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions.

Maska marks the acting debut of Shirley Setia, also known by the pseudonym "Pyjama Popstar" and is popular for recording her covers of Bollywood songs. Prit Kamani, whose last film was Rajshri Productions' Hum Chaar: Friends Bhi Family Hain, and Nikita Dutt, who was most recently seen in Kabir Singh, also play pivotal characters in the film.

Koirala shared a brief video featuring the cast on Instagram.

Neeraj Udhwani, who has written the story and screenplay of Meri Dad ki Maruti, will make his directorial debut with Maska. The premiere date of the film is yet to be revealed by Netflix. Maska is produced by Mutant Films.

Besides Maska, Koirala will be seen in Prasthanam, a remake of the 2010 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Sanjay Dutt headlines the film, also starring Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. It is the first mega-budget project from Sanjay S Dutt Productions. Directed by Deva Katta, Prasthanam is slated to release on 20 September.

Meanwhile, Setia will share screen space with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani, in her first Bollywood film Nikamma. It is slated to hit theatres in summer 2020.

