It’s hard to decide whether remixes are odes, inspirations or inanities. The best and recent example is, of course, Neha Kakkar’s version of Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. The aftermath was expected. And this time, the composer lashed out too, but stated she could not sue the singer since she didn’t own the legal rights of the song. She nearly puked, another gem of a revelation. But it’s not just about Neha’s fiasco that led to Falguni’s short-lived frustration. There are certain songs that have become a part of our growing-up years that we recognize as memories and nostalgia.

Here are five other instances of classic songs that mercilessly butchered our collective sense of memories, childhood, and nostalgia

Masakali 2.0

Rahman at his melodious and magical best in Delhi-6. Here was a film that owned its milieu and its palette of fascinating characters brimming with eccentricities. The maestro’s haunting soundtrack elevated the film from mediocrity. The one track that stood out was Masakali, featuring a spirited Sonam Kapoor and a nonchalant Abhishek Bachchan. 11 years later, the song comes back in all the wrong ways to haunt us in all the wrong ways. Masakali 2.0 featured Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, a remix that was apparently meant to be a part of Marjaavaan. When the song dropped on social media, there was shock and silence at the audacity of the makers to even touch that original piece of work. Rahman himself , in his dignified demeanour, expressed his displeasure and wrote- “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.” – Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman.”

Keh Doon Tumhe

What was classic in Yash Chopra’s Deewar in 1975, became cacophonous in 2017’s Baadshaho. This entirely stale and soulless remake had Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta dancing around with no rhyme or rhythm. The song didn’t even make it to the final cut. What was the need?

Hare Krishna Hare Ram

No, we aren’t talking about Kartik Aaryan’s version of the 2007 chartbuster that featured the then-infallible Akshay Kumar. Between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, there was another tired and unneeded remix, rendition, remake or whatever, which had Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, and Adah Sharma, dancing their best in Commando 2. Remember? We neither.

Dus Bahane 2.0

This was a song that made the nation dance, their two left feet notwithstanding. KK and Shaan at their best and at their peak. Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan enjoyed every moment of the song till the time it played in the open credits of Anubhav Sinha’s Dus in 2005. Cut to 2020, we have Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, trying to add oomph to a number that needs bromance over romance any day.

Humma Humma

Bombay has its own unique, horrific charm, and as captivating is the masterstroke by Rahman when it comes to its unforgettable music. The Humma Humma track stands out. In 2017, Shaad Ali made OK Jaanu, the remake of Mani Ratnam’s OK Kanmani. The makers remixed the classic song and did little to make it as haunting or as hummable.

