The internet was set ablaze for all the wrong reasons very recently for the music lovers. It had to do something related to Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar.

What happened?

Falguni Pathak’s classic and unforgettable song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai was remixed and recreated by Neha Kakkar very recently and social media blew up. The attackers were not trolls but genuine fans of the original composition that’s often revisited. And this isn’t the first time Kakkar’s voice has been criticized.

What did Falguni Pathak say?

In an exclusive quote given to Pinkvilla, when asked about the song and if she plans to take legal action against the makers and the singer, Falguni said, “I wish I could but the rights are not with me.” She also said Neha hasn’t tried reaching out to her. In a yet another interaction with Delhi Times, when asked about the trend of remixing songs, she said, “Remixes are happening but do it in a decent way. If you want to reach out to the younger generation, change the rhythm of the song, but don’t make it cheap. Don’t change the originality of the song. I don’t think I need to do anything; my fans are taking action against the song. I am just sharing the stories. Why should I keep quiet when they are supporting me.”

What did Neha Kakkar say?

Sharing a note on her Instagram account, the singer wrote, “Very few people in the world get what I have received in life. That too in such a young age. This kind of Fame, Love, Countless Super Hit Songs, Super Duper Hit TV Shows, World Tours, Fans from Little Kids to 80-90 years old people and What Not!! You know why I got all this because of my Talent, Hardwork, Passion and Positivity. So.. Today I just wanna Thank God and Each one of You for giving me what I have today. Thank you!! I am the Most Blessed child of God. Thank you again! Wishing you all a lifetime of Happiness.”

She shared two more notes on her Instagram stories that read- “And for those who’re sooo/ Unhappy seeing me / happy and successfull. / I feel sorry for them. Bechaare.. / Plz keep commenting. / I won’t even delete them. / Coz I know and Everybody knows What / NEHA KAKKAR Is!!”

The second one added, “If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me.. makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I’m sorry to inform them that I’m too blessed to have bad days. This God’s child is always happy coz God himself is keeping me happy.”

The Aftermath

No bad blood, it seems. Kakkar and Pathak have recently collaborated for an episode of Indian Idol and fans feel all the backlash that happened was mere publicity stunt.

