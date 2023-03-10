Masaba Gupta pays heartfelt homage to Satish Kaushik, shares his old picture along with Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher
While the late actor has been a very close friend of Anupam Kher, his friendship with Neena Gupta also goes back to their college days. The duo has also worked in the 1983 film, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.
Veteran actor Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 on Thursday, 9 March 2023, leaving the entire industry and his fans in a state of shock. While the news was confirmed by Anupam Kher, the late actor’s colleague and close friend in the morning, condolences started pouring in right after that from actors and friends from the film fraternity. Among them was celebrity designer Masaba Gupta who also shared a heartfelt tribute to Kaushik. Sharing a couple of old pictures of Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, and her mother-actress Neena Gupta from their old days, the designer’s post left many emotional and overwhelmed.
While the late actor has been a very close friend of Anupam Kher, his friendship with Neena Gupta also goes back to their college days. The duo has also worked in the 1983 film, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.
Check the post:
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, social media users took to the comment section and shared heartwarming reactions. A user wrote, “Satish ji as calendar was such a refreshing addition and I learned how large hearted he was when I saw an interview with Neenaji… Neena ji mentioned how he had come forward to help her when Masaba needed admissions in school and there were some challenges… Looks like God is on a spree to collect his good sentinels.. sending love your way Satish ji and oh yes I loved Roop ki Rani Choron ka Raja….”
Another user commented, “The stars of Hindi cinema. A complete brilliance together.”
Many also posted tributes for the legendary actor.
Prior to this, Masaba while taking to her Instagram story had shared yet another old picture of Satish Kaushik and Neena Gupta with a heartfelt note that reads, “Rest in peace Kaushik uncle – you gave mom the greatest gift… your kindness through all those years – will miss you.”
View this post on Instagram
In the meantime, many others including Neena Gupta herself also condoled the demise of the veteran actor. While the Badhaai Ho actress shared an emotional video remembering her old friend, others including friends and colleagues from the industry such as Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Madhur Bhandarkar, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Javed Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many others also mourned his demise.
As per reports, the actor-director suffered a heart attack following which he took his last breath on Thursday morning.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Manoj Bajpayee on his lowest phase of his career: 'Used to go to sets, get chased away with abuses'
Manoj Bajpayee is set to appear in The Family Man season 3, the Netflix series Soup and the movie Bandaa.
Anupam Kher shares heartfelt note for 'student' Deepika Padukone as she joins as Oscar presenter
The 95th Oscars is all set to take place on 12 March 2023.
When Sushmita Sen revealed about being diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease; check deets
Sushmita Sen recently shared that she suffered a heart attack a few days back and underwent angioplasty.