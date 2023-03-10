Veteran actor Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 on Thursday, 9 March 2023, leaving the entire industry and his fans in a state of shock. While the news was confirmed by Anupam Kher, the late actor’s colleague and close friend in the morning, condolences started pouring in right after that from actors and friends from the film fraternity. Among them was celebrity designer Masaba Gupta who also shared a heartfelt tribute to Kaushik. Sharing a couple of old pictures of Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, and her mother-actress Neena Gupta from their old days, the designer’s post left many emotional and overwhelmed.

While the late actor has been a very close friend of Anupam Kher, his friendship with Neena Gupta also goes back to their college days. The duo has also worked in the 1983 film, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

Meanwhile, social media users took to the comment section and shared heartwarming reactions. A user wrote, “Satish ji as calendar was such a refreshing addition and I learned how large hearted he was when I saw an interview with Neenaji… Neena ji mentioned how he had come forward to help her when Masaba needed admissions in school and there were some challenges… Looks like God is on a spree to collect his good sentinels.. sending love your way Satish ji and oh yes I loved Roop ki Rani Choron ka Raja….”

Another user commented, “The stars of Hindi cinema. A complete brilliance together.”

Many also posted tributes for the legendary actor.

Prior to this, Masaba while taking to her Instagram story had shared yet another old picture of Satish Kaushik and Neena Gupta with a heartfelt note that reads, “Rest in peace Kaushik uncle – you gave mom the greatest gift… your kindness through all those years – will miss you.”

