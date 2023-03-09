Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday, leaving his friends and fans shocked. The actor who delighted cinema-goers with his roles in Deewana Mastana, Mr. India, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Rajaji, died due to a heart attack at the age of 66. The veteran actor’s demise was mourned by several people in the Hindi film industry, including Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut and Neena Gupta. The Badhaai Ho actor and Kaushik had acted in many films together and shared a warm friendship.

In her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, Neena Gupta wrote that Satish Kaushik had once offered to marry her. The actor proposed to her when he found out she was pregnant with daughter Masaba during her relationship with former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards. “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing,” the actor had told her when talking about her unborn child.

Speaking to Bombay Times in 2021, Kaushik had said that he had known Gupta since 1975 and shared a close bond with her. He had offered to tie the knot with her “as an expression of affection for her as a friend”. “As mentioned in the book, when I offered to marry her, it was a mix of humour, concern, respect, and support for my best friend in her time of need,” Kaushik had stated in the interview.

Neena Gupta took to social media to share an emotional message for her friend, whom she used to call ‘Kausihkan’. In the clip, Gupta said, “Friends aaj subah subah mai bohot buri khabar kai sath mein uthi. Iss dunia ek hi aadmi tha jo mujhe Nancy kehke bulata tha aur mai usko Kaushikan. Bohot puarana sath humara… Delhi mai… college days sai saath… chahe mile naa mile. Nahi raha vo aab… It’s very scary and very sad. Uski chotti bacchi Vanshika aur wife Shashi ke liye bohot mushkil samein hai… kuch bhi unko chahiye mai unke sath huin. Bhagwaan unko himmat de especially Vanshika (I woke up to a very sad news this morning. There’s only one person in the whole world who called me Nancy, and whom I used to call Kaushikan. Our friendship goes back to our college days, and we’ve shared a long association, whether we met often of not. He’s no more now. It’s very scary and sad. His daughter Vanshika and wife Shashi are going through a very difficult time, and I’m always there for them if they ever need me. May God give them the strength to deal with this loss, especially, Vanshika).”

Satish Kaushik was last seen in the film Chhatriwali. Throughout his career, the thespian had received several honours including two Filmfare Awards and the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival award for Best Supporting Actor.

