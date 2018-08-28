Iron Fist season 2: Makers reveal two looks of villain Mary Typhoid; introduce Daredevil's sidekick Blindspot

The curiosity around the second season of Iron Fist has been on a rise ever since the San Diego Comic Con 2018, where Alice Eve hinted at playing Marvel's iconic villain Typhoid Mary.

Alive Eve's role was kept a mystery throughout production. She was one of the few major casting additions for season 2. The two completely different looks of Eve tease two very different personalities of Typhoid Mary, further established by the caption that accompanies the picture: "You never really know someone until you see both sides", alluding top her multiple personalities.

The character of Typhoid Mary, created by writer Ann Nocenti and artist John Romita Jr, is a mutant, an assassin, and a psychic, and has played the role of both the nemesis and romantic interest of Matt Murdock’s Daredevil since 1988.

Writer Charles Seole also shared that a character named Sam Chung, played by James Chen, will be making his appearance in Iron Fist season 2. The character that he created in 2015 is Daredevil's sidekick, a superhero known as Blindspot. An illegal immigrant who worked as a janitor at Columbia University in order to pay rent and look after his sister, Chung created an invisibility suit and assumed the identity of Blindspot.

Season 2 for Marvel's Iron Fist will be released on 7 September on Netflix.

