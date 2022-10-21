Marvel Studios gives a pre-Diwali surprise to fans as advance bookings for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever begins
Directed by Ryan Coogler, the action adventure stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Martin Freeman.
Ahead of the festive season, Marvel Studios' Big DIWALI surprise for Indian Fans! Advance Booking for Marvel Studios' Biggest Action Entertainer of 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever begins.
Directed by Ryan Coogler, the action adventure stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Martin Freeman.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theatres on November 11, 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu!
Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges. The brand-new trailer and poster of the action-packed feature film traverses the hidden undersea nation called Talokan. There’s a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman in the trailer too, likely to leave fans emotional.
In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.
