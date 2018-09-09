Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige says more female-led superhero films are in the pipeline

Kevin Feige has said that there more women-fronted superhero films in work at the Marvel Studios. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige, 45, confirmed that female superheroes are a big part of the plan for phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"With (Ant-Man and The Wasp) and now with Captain Marvel and many movies to be announced in the near future, I'm anxious for the time where it's not a novelty that there is a female-led superhero movie, but it is a norm," the Marvel honcho said.

"And it is less a story of, 'Oh, look, a female hero', and it's more a story of, 'Oh, what's this about? Who's this character? I'm excited to see that.' And I think we can get there," he added.

When asked why it took Marvel ten years to produce a female-led superhero film, Feige said earlier studio bosses were scared and not confident whether women-centric films will be able to do well at the box office.

"I think there are a lot of reasons not the least of which was fighting for many years the erroneous notion that audiences did not want to see a female-led hero (film) because of a slew of films 15 years ago that didn't work. And my belief was always that they didn't work not because they were female-led stories. They didn't work because they were not particularly good movies," he said.

Feige admitted that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman gave Marvel the confidence to move forward with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

"The success of Wonder Woman made me very happy because as I've said before in the press, I'd much rather the question be, 'Oh gosh, what did you think about that successful female-led hero that came out a few years ago?' Rather than the question I used to get, which was, 'Are you afraid that people don't want to see a female hero?'" he said.

