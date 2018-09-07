Captain Marvel will not follow traditional MCU origin-story template, reveal directors

Captain Marvel, the first female-led superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will see Brie Larson as the titular lead. The actress recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that her character was 'aggressive' and 'invasive'.

These character traits, maintains Larson, are something that the superhero cannot help. She is impulsive and courageous at the same time. She is first one to jump to war without waiting for anyone's specific commands. However, the immediacy may even be counted as a flaw in her character, she adds.



The report also adds that the film, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, steered away from the "traditional origin-story template." The narrative of Captain Marvel charts the journey of the titular character on her path to becoming the greatest heroes during an intergalactic war in the 1990s. The actress took to her Instagram handle to reveal the first official glimpse of Larson as Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel). It features the actress in full gear.

Danvers was only briefly hinted at in the last scene of Avengers: Infinity War as the mystery woman who is paged by Nick Fury (played by Samuel L Jackson).

Larson is also set to reprise her role of Danvers in the yet-untitled Avengers 4, probably to defeat Thanos, notes Entertainment Weekly.

Captain Marvel also features Samuel L Jackson, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Gemma Chan and Annette Bening.

