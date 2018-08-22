You are here:

Marvel, Sony release new Spider-Man: Far From Home logo; film to release on July 5, 2019

FP Staff

Aug,22 2018 12:39:39 IST

Marvel and Sony released the logo for Spider-Man: Far From Home on 21 August. The official announcement was made on Sony's Twitter handle. The logo looks fairly simple. The font for 'Spider-Man' has been kept at a basic bold red and gold, while 'Far From Home' is designed in a more informal hand-written style.

The logo has the iconic symbol of Spidey's eyes within its font for 'Home'. The logo has a monochrome of black as its background.

The new Spider-Man: Far From Home logo. Image from twitter/@Sony

Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the sequel, the title of which was revealed by him in a social media gaffe. The film will also see Michael Keaton (who plays Vulture), Zendaya (as Michelle MJ Jones) and Marisa Tomei (as May Parker) reprise their roles. Actor-comedian JB Smoove has joined the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In April, Kevin Feig, president of Marvel Studios had confirmed that the film will be shot in London.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who worked on the first film are also onboard for the sequel. Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 5, 2019.

