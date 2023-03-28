Martin Scorsese’s upcoming historical crime drama with Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon, has finally got a release date. Based on the serial murders of members of the oil-rich Osage tribe, the film will open in theatres in October this year. While the film will initially get limited screens in theatres, it will be followed by a wider release and then on an OTT platform. Produced by Apple Original Films, the film’s theatrical release has been planned under Paramount Pictures’ partnership with Apple and is expected to be a major awards season player. Read further to check the details of the film’s October release date.

Killers of the Flower Moon gets an October release date

As per Variety, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon will open in theatres on 6 October 2023 following which it will get a wider release on 20 October 2023. The film will later stream on Apple TV+ at an unspecified date.

Starring an impressive star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, and Lily Gladstone, the film also marks the sixth collaboration between DiCaprio and the award-winning director. Scorcese and Leonardo DiCaprio have previously collaborated on films like Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Departed.

About Killers of the Flower Moon

Based on David Grann’s 2017 best-selling non-fiction book by the same name, the story of Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and focuses on the FBI’s investigation of a series of murders of the Osage people that took place in Oklahoma in the early 1920s and came to be known as the “Reign of Terror.”

While DiCaprio will portray the role of Ernest Burkhart, Robert De Niro plays the role of his uncle (William Hale) in the movie. On the other hand, Gladstone will play Mollie Kyle, an Osage woman who has inherited an oil fortune.

