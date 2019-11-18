Marjaavaan box office collection: Sidharth Malhotra-led action drama earns Rs 24.42 cr over opening weekend

Sidharth Malhotra's new release Marjaavaan has been well-received at the domestic box office. Within three days of its release, the action drama, which marks Tara Sutaria's second outing, raked in Rs 24.42 crore. Marjaavaan opened to Rs Rs 7.03 crore on Friday, earned Rs 7.21 crore on Saturday and witnessed a jump on Sunday (17 November) with Rs 10.18 crore.

According to trade analysts, the film has garnered audience from single screen cinemas as well as from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Here are the latest box office figures

#Marjaavaan jumps on Day 3... Healthy weekend... Finds patronage from mass markets... Large chunk of biz from single screens... Multiplexes of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities better... Mon biz is decider... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr. Total: ₹ 24.42 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2019

Marjaavaan has received mixed reviews from critics. In her review for Firstpost, Anna Vetticad wrote, "Marjaavaan is so hackneyed that even the usually restrained Malhotra is driven to intermittent over-acting during its two-hours-plus running time. Deshmukh hams his way through playing Vishnu. Ms Sutaria is bland."

Malhotra, whose last release was Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra, plays a local thug Raghu in the film to Riteish Deshmukh's Vishnu, a local mafia don. The film reunites the two actors onscreen after 2014's Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri.

In an interview with Firstpost, Sutaria called her role in Marjaavaan "challenging." She said, "There is lot of crying and emoting, and especially since my character is mute, I had to express a lot with my hands and sign language. There is more scope to perform differently in Marjaavaan, whereas Student of the Year 2 was lot more fun. I suppose this one was far more challenging,."

Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2019 12:58:41 IST