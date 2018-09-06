Margot Robbie, Matthias Schoenaerts to feature in Justin Kurzel's World War II thriller Ruin

Margot Robbie and Matthias Schoenaerts will feature in World War II thriller Ruin, reports Deadline. The project will be helmed by Justin Kurzel (most famous for his work in Assassin's Creed). The script for Ruin is written by Ryan and Matthew Firpo.

The narrative, set in post World War Germany, revolves around Robbie's character, a Holocaust survivor who is compelled to get into an improbable alliance with a former SS captain (played by Schoenaerts). The two join hands as part of Robbie's quest for revenge. They go on to trace each and every surviving member of Schoenaerts' former Nazi death squad.

The principal photography for the project is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2019 in Prague. The report adds that Gal Godot had been a close contender for the role for almost a year.

Ara Keshishian is executive producing Ruin for MadRiver along with Nik Bower and Deepak Nayar of Riverstone Pictures.

Upcoming projects for Robbie include her role of Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots which also features Saoirse Ronan, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood where she plays Sharon Tate and a reprisal of her role as Harley Quinn in the untitled Warner Bros. film which she is also set to produce.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 18:03 PM