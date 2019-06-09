You are here:

Margot Robbie defends working with Tarantino: Was my lifelong dream; it makes me sad people might hold it against me

Press Trust of India

Jun 09, 2019 14:00:41 IST

Los Angeles: Actor Margot Robbie has defended her decision to work with Quentin Tarantino in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, saying it was her "life-long dream" to collaborate with the critically-acclaimed filmmaker.

Quentin Tarantino and Margot Robbie at the screening of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood at Cannes. Twitter

The film, which also features Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, is Tarantino's first release since actor Uma Thurman revealed in February 2018 that she nearly died in a car crash on the sets of Kill Bill.

Thurman had said that she suffered severe injuries after she was pressured into driving a stunt car she did not feel comfortable operating on the sets of Tarantino's film.

The director, on his part, admitted that he still blames himself for convincing Thurman to sit in the car and called the incident "one of the biggest regrets of my life".

In an interview with Vogue, Robbie, 28, said she was reassured about working with Tarantino because he helped Thurman get the footage of the crash from Harvey Weinstein after a long battle for possession.

"But the thought definitely crossed my mind. Like, will people view this decision as conflicting with what I'm doing on the producing side?" she said.

"... It was my lifelong dream (to work with Tarantino), and I got to do it, and it makes me sad if people might hold that against me despite everything else I'm doing," she added.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is scheduled to be released next month.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 14:03:27 IST

