Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji's sequel to 2014 cop drama, makes Rs 25.90 over six days at domestic box office

Rani Mukerji-starrer cop drama Mardaani 2 has been performing well ever since its release. The film, which was released across 1,600 screens, has now earned Rs 25.90 crore in its first week at the domestic box office. It made Rs 2.65 crore on Tuesday and Rs 2.25 crore on Wednesday.

Trade analysts note there has only been a limited decline in the revenue generation over weekdays.

In Mardaani 2, Mukerji reprises the role of superintendent of police Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is tasked with mission to track down an individual committing violent sexual crimes in Kota. Mardaani 2 has already surpassed the opening day figures of Mukerji's earlier movies, Mardaani and Hichki. While Mardaani raked in Rs 3.46 crore, Hichki (2018) minted Rs 3.32 crore at the box office on its first day.

Here are the latest box office figures

#Mardaani2 is trending well on weekdays... Limited decline on Tue and Wed [vis-à-vis Mon] will help put up healthy *Week 1* total... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr, Mon 2.85 cr, Tue 2.65 cr, Wed 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 25.90 cr. #India biz... Biz affected in some circuits. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2019

The film is competing with Hollywood biggie Jumanji: The Next Level, and Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor-starrer thriller The Body. Jumanji: The Next Level overtook Mardaani 2 on the first day, making Rs 6.20 crore to its Rs 3.80 crore.

In a recent interview with Firstpost, Mukerji spoke about Mardaani and the portrayal of cops in the film. "I want to show them as heroes. I think of them as nothing less heroic. But you won't see a film which has me beating up goons by defying laws of gravity. It's because I've met those female officers. My portrayal stems from first-hand experiences. In fact, Mardaani is not just about the women police officers. It's a spirit that anyone, whether male or female, can live by."

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 15:56:21 IST