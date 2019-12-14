Jumanji: The Next Level, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan's film, makes Rs 6.20 cr on opening day at Indian box office

Jumanji: The Next Level, the much-awaited sequel to the adventure franchise, featuring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black, has collected a total of Rs 6.20 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day.

Leading dilm trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on social media. Including the few preview shows of the film on Thursday (which garnered a total of Rs 1.15 crore) and the Friday collections at the box office (which came up to Rs 5.05 crore), Jumanji: The Next Level has managed to rake in considerable numbers.

Check out the box office performance of Jumanji: The Next Level

These figures, in essence, bring the film at the top of the box office table, in terms of the releases this week, since the major competitor, Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2 has only managed to make Rs 3.80 crore on its opening day.

The first film of the franchise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, showed how four high school teenagers are transported into a Jumanji video game as adult avatars, and find themselves pursued by jungle creatures and motorcycle assailants, jumping into waterfalls and encountering perilous caves. A nerdy teen becomes the muscle-bound Dwanye Johnson, a blonde cheerleader transforms into the bespectacled Black, an introverted girl becomes a skimpily-clad Karen Gillan, while a buff football player transforms into the diminutive Kevin Hart.

However, the second instalment depicts a new version of Jumanji — while they are used to the jungle format of the original game, the avatars have been placed in a desert.

Updated Date: Dec 14, 2019 13:36:03 IST