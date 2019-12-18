Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji's cop drama sequel, makes Rs 23.65 cr at box office in five days

Rani Mukerji-starrer cop drama Mardaani 2 has been not only garnering positive reviews across the board but has also shown a steady inflow of numbers at the Indian box office. Having earned a total of Rs 23.65 crore in five days, the Yash Raj Films project raked in Rs 2.65 crore on Tuesday and Rs 2.85 crore on Monday.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers on social media.

Check out Mardaani 2's box office performance

Adarsh adds these figures prove the film has had a "strong grip" on the markets even on its fifth day.

Mardaani 2 has already surpassed the opening day figures of Mukerji's earlier movies, Mardaani and Hichki. While Mardaani raked in Rs 3.46 crore, Hichki (2018) minted Rs 3.32 crore at the box office on its first day.

The film is competing with Hollywood biggie Jumanji: The Next Level, and Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor's thriller The Body. Jumanji: The Next Level overtook Mardaani 2 on the first day, making Rs 6.20 crore to its Rs 3.80 crore.

The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who served as a writer on the first instalment, which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. It featured Rani as a fierce cop who took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket, played by Tahir Raj Bhasin. The sequel sees Mukerji reprise the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy. The thriller sees Shivani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist, who systematically targets women.

