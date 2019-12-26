You are here:

Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji's cop drama, makes Rs 38.90 cr, crosses lifetime business of original film

Rani Mukerji's cop drama Mardaani 2 has crossed the lifetime business of its 2014 predecessor Mardaani by almost Rs 3 crore. The film has made Rs 2.50 crore on Wednesday, which was a Christmas holiday.

Mardaani 2 has made a total of Rs 38.90 crore in two weeks. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the box office performance of Mardaani 2 on social media.

Check out the box office performance of Mardaani 2

Inspired by harrowing true crimes against women by juveniles, the film deals with issues of sexual abuse and violence. The edge-of-the-seat thriller sees Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women.

Mardaani 2 released across 1,600 screens and has held up strongly on weekdays.

Rani has reprised the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film.

Mardaani 2 is competing with the Hollywood biggie Jumanji: The Next Level, and Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor's thriller, The Body. Jumanji: The Next Level overtook Mardaani 2 on the first day, making Rs 6.20 crore. However, Mardaani 2 has been getting strong word-of-mouth publicity, and may see a spike in collections during the second weekend.

The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who served as a writer on the first instalment, which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. It featured Rani as a fierce cop who took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket, played by Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is Rani’s next release after the global blockbuster Hichki, which made Rs 250 crores worldwide.

Updated Date: Dec 26, 2019 16:15:00 IST