Mardaani 2 director apologises for miscommunication, says film's intention was not to tarnish Kota's reputation

After residents of Kota protested about the city's portrayal in Rani Mukerji's upcoming film Mardaani 2, producer Yash Raj Films was quick to make amends. As per reports, the production house has taken a decision to omit the fact that it's "based on true events" from the disclaimer of the film.

Deccan Chronicle quotes Gopi Pruthan, the writer and director of the sequel, saying, "We are in no way suggesting that such events or incidents happen in Kota and there was no intention to tarnish the reputation of the city. If this has hurt or upset the sentiments of the residents, we are deeply regretful. We realise that since the trailer says it’s ‘inspired by true events’ and our film is based in Kota, it could be open to miscommunication. YRF has decided to remove these words from the film to ensure that there is no further room for misinterpretation. We shot Mardaani 2 extensively in Kota and received only love, warmth and huge cooperation from the people and authorities. This gesture is YRF’s mark of respect to Kota and its wonderful people."

Pruthan further adds that the film's intention is to address the rampant rates of rape in the country, especially committed by juveniles. The film, he says, wants to raise awareness against it and possibly make laws more stringent. He says that the sequel was a film and not a documentary. Thus, Kota's reference was not a real one, but only used as the film's setting.

Known for being an educational hub, Kota attracts students from all of North India, especially for coaching in engineering exams.

A week back, Kota residents met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, also a Member of Parliament from Kota, to voice their concerns regarding the trailer of Rani Mukerji's upcoming crime thriller Mardaani 2.

After talking to the people and taking their protests into consideration, Birla spoke to the media and said that the matter will be addressed to the concerned people. “It is unacceptable to malign a city’s name through cinema. The fictional story clearly mentioning the city’s name is not justified,” IANS quoted him as saying.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2019 10:19:01 IST