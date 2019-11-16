Mardaani 2: Kota residents meet Lok Sabha speaker to register protest against city's portrayal in film trailer

Kota residents met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, also a Member of Parliament from Kota, to voice their concerns regarding the trailer of Rani Mukerji's upcoming crime thriller Mardaani 2, reports Indo Asian News Service.

The residents' complaints were essentially with the portrayal of the city in the film's trailer. They added that Kota has always been positioned as a educational hub with important educational centres around it.

After talking to the people and taking their protests into consideration, Birla spoke to the media and said that the matter will be addressed to the concerned people. “It is unacceptable to malign a city’s name through cinema. The fictional story clearly mentioning the city’s name is not justified,” IANS quoted him as saying.

Check out the trailer of Mardaani 2

The film's trailer released on Thursday and it depicts a serial rapist and murderer in Kota.

The trailer reveals the second instalment of Mardaani is set in the small town of Kota, Rajasthan. Stating it is 'inspired by true events,' the trailer begins with a young girl asking for a lift at night, she is later sexually assaulted and brutally murdered.

Shivani (Rani's character) is called to town, and tasked to stop the menace of these crimes. However, the criminal challenges her every step and puzzles her to an extent, that her superior warns Shivani 'she is just being played.' Hell-bent on bringing down the assaulter, what follows is Shivani's race against time to bring justice to the victims.

The trailer teases the film might be highly graphic with blood, gory, and harrowing attacks on women.

Mardaani 2 consists of multiple scenes being shot in Kota. Mukerji was also in the city for many days for shoot.

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2019 13:08:20 IST