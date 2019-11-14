Mardaani 2 trailer: Rani Mukerji returns as formidable cop to challenge sexual assault criminals in crime drama

The trailer of Mardaani 2 sees Rani Mukerji's feisty cop Shivani Shivaji Roy take charge as she leads the fight to stop crimes against women.

The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran (writer of Mardaani and Lafangey Parindey).

The trailer reveals the second instalment of Mardaani will be set in the small town of Kota, Rajasthan. Stating it is 'inspired by true events,' the trailer begins with a young girl asking for a lift at night, she is later sexually assaulted and brutally murdered. Shivani is called to town, and tasked to stop the menace of these crimes. However, the criminal challenges her every step and puzzles her to an extent, that her superior warns Shivani 'she is just being played.' Hell-bent on bringing down the assaulter, what follows is Shivani's race against time to bring justice to the victims.

The trailer teases the film might be highly graphic with blood, gory, and harrowing attacks on women. However, Mardaani 2 seems like a brave attempt to bring out the prevalent sexual assault cases of India.

Check out the trailer here

For the sequel, Rani's character will reportedly be pitted against a 21-year-old antagonist in the film. Director Puthran had previously said, "Rani as Shivani will be seen in a massive showdown with a 21-year-old villain, who is an embodiment of pure evil. He is a dangerous criminal who targets women."

The 2014 crime drama, Mardaani, directed by Pradeep Sarkar, featured Rani as a fierce cop who took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket, played by Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Mardaani 2 is slated to release on 13 December, and will clash with Jeetu Joseph's thriller The Body.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 11:56:41 IST