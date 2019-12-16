Mardaani 2 box office collection: Rani Mukerji's cop drama earns Rs 18.15 cr over opening weekend

Rani Mukerji's cop avatar in Mardaani 2 is continuing to draw praises and viewers at the box office. The film which opened to Rs 3.80 cr on 13 December, has shown tremendous progress in its box office earnings.

Despite facing a stiff competition from Hollywood biggie Jumanji: The Next Level, the film continues to fare well over the weekend. Mardaani 2 has earned Rs 6.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.80 crore on Sunday, thereby taking the opening weekend collection to Rs 18.15 crore.

The collections of Mardaani 2 are, however, slightly better than the 2014 original, which had recorded a similar opening but collected Rs 14.46 crore in its first weekend. The film also beats the opening weekend figures of Mukerji's previous film Hitchki (15.25 crore).

Check out the box office figures here

#Mardaani2 has a power-packed weekend... Admirable growth on Day 2 and 3 demonstrates power of solid content... Solid trending indicates, #Mardaani2 should stay strong on weekdays... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr [double of Day 1]... Total: ₹ 18.15 cr. #India biz. 👌👌👌 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019

The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who served as a writer on the first installment, which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Mukerji is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film. The 'edge-of-the-seat thriller' sees Shivani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women.

While talking about the film, Rani had previously mentioned, "Shivani will face a cold, merciless villain who has no empathy, no fear of God and is pure evil. The character has been written superbly and I'm excited to find out who the actor will be."

(Also read on Firstpost - Mardaani 2, a film about rape and justice, has the chance to steer national narrative, instead it chooses to sensationalise crime and punishment)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 15:38:34 IST