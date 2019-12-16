Jumanji: The Next Level, starring Dwayne Johnson and Nick Jonas, earns $85 mn from international box office

Jumanji: The Next Level, the much-awaited sequel to the adventure franchise has taken over Frozen 2's spot at the North American box office. The Sony film has earned $60.1 million in its opening weekend.

The fantasy comedy is being screened across more than 4000 locations in North America and took home $19.4 million on its opening day. In North America, not only has the film emerged as the highest opener for Sony, it also has the highest opening day numbers of all time for a comedy released in December, according to Variety. The film also relaunches Kevin Hart and Jack Black back to the movies, notes the publication.

At the international front, Jumanji has raked in $85 million from 34 markets over its debut weekend, reports Variety. In its first five days in the United Kingdom, the film took home $12.6 million. This is followed by Germany at $4.6 million, South Korea ($5.7 million), Mexico ($4.8 million) and India ($4 million). The film has managed to sustain itself at the domestic box office despite stiff competition from Rani Mukerji's cop drama, Mardaani 2.

Jake Kasdan returns to direct this sequel starring Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina, Hart, Black, and Danny DeVito.

The first film of the franchise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle saw four high school teenagers transported into a Jumanji video game as adult avatars. Their video game selves are pursued by jungle creatures and motorcycle assailants, jumping into waterfalls and encountering perilous caves. The sequel has the gang in a different terrain where new dangers await.

Meanwhile, Frozen 2 has crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office after four consecutive weeks in cinemas. This milestone has made Disney the firs studio to earn $10 billion at the global box office this year.

Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell, which also released alongside Jumanji, earned $5 million from 2,502 North American theaters. Variety writes that the film is now one of the lowest earning Warner Bros films like Doctor Sleep, The Good Liar and Motherless Brooklyn. It is the studio's eighth film to have earned less than $10 million over its opening weekend.

Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 10:42:18 IST