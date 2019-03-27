You are here:

Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji begins shooting for Aditya Chopra's cop drama; film to hit theatres in 2019

FP Staff

Mar 27, 2019 10:43:06 IST

Rani Mukerji has begun shooting for the second installment of Mardaani, and her first look from the sets is already out. After delivering a riveting performance in Hitchki, Rani is all set to play a cop once again in Mardaani 2. She sports a look similar to the first film and is seen wearing a white shirt paired with jeans.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 will reportedly feature Chunkey Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday as the antagonist. The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who served as a writer on the first installment.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

To new beginnings. #mardaani2 A post shared by Gopi Puthran (@gopiputhran) on

While talking about the film, Rani had previously mentioned, ""Shivani will face a cold, merciless villain who has no empathy, no fear of God and is pure evil. The character has been written superbly and I'm excited to find out who the actor will be." Mardaani 2 will release in the later half of this year.

Mardaani, which released in 2014, featured Rani as a feisty senior inspector named Shivani Shivaji Roy, who took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket played by Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 10:46:32 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Mardaani 2 , Rani Mukerji , Shareworthy

also see

Alia Bhatt shares first look of new project on her birthday, hints it's related to bedtime stories

Alia Bhatt shares first look of new project on her birthday, hints it's related to bedtime stories

Masaba Gupta, Madhu Mantena file for divorce: We have decided to move forward separately

Masaba Gupta, Madhu Mantena file for divorce: We have decided to move forward separately

Gone Kesh: Shweta Tripathi plays an aspiring dancer suffering from alopecia in upcoming film

Gone Kesh: Shweta Tripathi plays an aspiring dancer suffering from alopecia in upcoming film