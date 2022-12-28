From boss lady to dance diva: The many moods of Malaika
Here are the five times when Malaika was an absolute mood and we just fell in love with her even more
As we delve deeper into the life of Malaika, through her show Moving in with Malaika on Disney+ Hotstar (Monday – Thursday), the surprises don’t seem to cease. Malaika has a total vibe and we don’t think anyone can match that. Here are the five times when Malaika was an absolute mood and we just fell in love with her even more!
Sassy Malaika
The stand up surely brought out the sass factor of Malaika, where she slammed her trolls, addressed all the unnecessary tags and owned the night with people swelling with pride and laughing
Malaika, always the Mama Bear
When Arhaan comes home, she just can’t get enough of his hugs. Her excitement is quite visible and you will go all aww when you spot the doting mom getting a tad bit jealous as Arhaan irritates her by saying that he loves his maasi more.
OG Dance Diva
When Terrence and Nora bounced the idea of making a reel together of Chaiyya Chaiyya, Malaika was super thrilled and all game for this idea. Even after 24 years, she slayed every move and killed it with her mesmerising moves – reminding everyone that she is the ultimate dance diva!
Boss Lady Vibes
As a fierce, strong and independent woman, Malaika doesn’t shy away from giving it back to her trolls. She has always held herself strong even when the world is against her. With Moving In With Malaika, she has only proved that she is the true Boss Lady!
Malaika, the sweetheart
Moving in with Malaika surely brings out more colours to Malaika than we’ve ever seen, her grounded and homely side was surely a surprise to her fans. Her loving nature towards Arjun, Guts Gang, Bharti, Nora and everyone else doesn’t go unnoticed. Beyond the glamorous front, she is an absolute sweetheart too!
