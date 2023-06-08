The legendary and versatile actor of Bollywood, Naseeruddin Shah has been garnering headlines in recent times for her bold and controversial statements. After grabbing the eyeballs for his ‘Muslim hating’ comment and condemning the grand inauguration ceremony of the new parliament, the Taj actor recently mocked the Filmfare awards and said he uses them as door handles for his washrooms.

Now, veteran celebs Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Subhash Ghai have slammed Shah’s statement and called the Filmfare award a prestigious trophy.

“Filmfare is a prestigious award. No matter which award we get one should not disrespect as it’s given in our honour. I have been nominated many times but received it only thrice. So even nominations is similar to victory,” said the Saudagar helmer to Times Now.

Manoj told the same publication, “I have grown up watching Filmfare and I used to enjoy watching it. People getting recognition is amazing. Filmfare is one of the biggest moments of pride and achievement. It is the most valuable part.”

Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah worked together in films like Raajneeti, Aiyaary, Dus Kahaniyaan and others. On the other hand, Subhash has directed Shah in Karma, which also featured Dilip Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles.

On the professional front, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in Taj – Divided by Blood, which also featured Aashim Gulati, Dharmendra, Sandhya Mridul, and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles. The magnum opus is now streaming on Zee5.

