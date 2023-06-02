The legendary actor of Bollywood, Naseeruddin Shah has never shied away from keeping his opinion in front of the world. While his recent statements on Aryan Khan’s drug case and Muslim hating via films have grabbed eyeballs on social media, the Taj actor has now condemned the grand inauguration of the new parliament.

Interacting with a media portal, he said, ”The old parliament was 100 years old so one understands that a new building was needed, but was a ceremony like this needed? Where you are introducing religious aspects into everything.”

As per Indian Express, the actor said, ”You come in surrounded by priests as if it is the King of England coming in surrounded by bishops, carrying a sceptre. There’s got to be a limit to delusions of grandeur. And I think we are suffering because of that.”

He quoted, “a symbol of our democracy” and added, “I hope it manages to preserve our democracy.”

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Naseeruddin Shah quoted that Muslim hating has become fashionable and said, “Oh sure, these are worrying times absolutely. The kind of stuff that’s pure, undisguised propaganda is being lapped up and it’s a reflection of the zeitgeist of the times. Muslim hating is fashionable these days, even among educated people. It’s what the ruling party has very cleverly tapped into this nerve. We talk about secular this, democracy that, so why are you introducing religion into everything?”

On the professional front, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in Taj – Divided by Blood, which also featured Aashim Gulati, Dharmendra, Sandhya Mridul, and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles. The magnum opus is now streaming on Zee5.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.