Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Hinterland to be produced by Abhishek Chaubey, Honey Trehan

Udta Punjab director Abhishek Chaubey and Manto casting director Honey Trehan have joined hands to produce Hinterland, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. According to Mumbai Mirror, the film is among the official selections of the 12th Film Bazaar Co-Production Market.

Helmed by Rahil Patel, Hinterland will go on floors after Trehan wraps filming his directorial debut Raat Akeli Hai, starring Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in 2019. Patel has previously assisted Chaubey on Dedh Ishqiya as well as Udta Punjab and the upcoming Sonchiriya with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar, writes Mirror.

"Hinterland is a completely untold story about a community that has not been given due justice. In the film I play a character who is torn between his love for his brother and his job, while also constantly struggling to survive," Bajpayee told the publication. While he did not go into any details regarding the plot of his role, he did say that a physical and mental transformation will go into preparing for his role.

Trehan told the publication that Hinterland is still in development and the story carries a strong message for the society. He also shared that casting for the female lead is still underway.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 17:45 PM