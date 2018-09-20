Manmarziyaan, Stree box office collection: Anurag Kashyap directorial closes in on Rs 20 cr mark

The box office figures for both Manmarziyaan and Stree are out. Stree's third week at the theatres (till 19 September) brought in steady numbers, bringing up the total to Rs 111.07 crore in India. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the day-wise earnings of the film on his official Twitter account.

#Stree [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.75 cr, Mon 1.87 cr, Tue 1.60 cr, Wed 1.42 cr. Total: ₹ 111.07 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 20, 2018

Manmarziyaan on the other hand has raked in a total of Rs 19.68 crore from 14 September to 19 September.

#Manmarziyaan Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.70 cr, Mon 2.10 cr, Tue 1.80 cr, Wed 1.45 cr. Total: ₹ 19.68 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 20, 2018

Stree has had a strong run at the box office, ever since its release. After amassing Rs 6.82 crores on the opening day, Stree's box office earnings have consistently been on the rise. It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark by 16 September.

Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan, which hit the theatres on 14 September, had managed to rake in Rs 3.52 crore on its opening day. The film then went on to earn Rs 5.70 crore on Sunday, recording an average opening weekend of Rs 14.33 crore. Manmarziyaan deals with a narrative of a love triangle between Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

