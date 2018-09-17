You are here:

Manmarziyaan box office collection: Anurag Kashyap's film mints Rs 14.33 crore on opening weekend

Anurag Kashyap's first romantic comedy, Manmarziyaan, may have successfully expanded his repertoire, but despite the buzz, the Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer hasn't been having a great box office run. The film raked in Rs 5.70 crore on Sunday, recording an average opening weekend of Rs 14.33 crore.

#Manmarziyaan has a low weekend... Although the biz saw good growth on Day 2 [45.17%], it didn’t grow much on Day 3 [11.55%]... Weekend biz should’ve been higher due to the popular genre and music... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 14.33 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2018

A compelling love triangle with winning music from Amit Trivedi, Manmarziyaan also marks Bachchan's returns to films after a two-year hiatus.

Stree, the holdover title which crossed the 100 crore mark on 16 September, continues its onslaught at the box office. Despite new releases, the Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor film made a neat Rs 4.75 crore on Sunday, which has goosed its third weekend earnings to Rs 10.65 crore. Its total domestic business so far is estimated at Rs 106.18 crore.

#Stree continues its REMARKABLE journey, despite multiple films - new as well as holdover titles- eating into the market share... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 106.18 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2018

Here's a look at the film's weekend-wise business:

#Stree biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 60.39 cr

Week 2: ₹ 35.14 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 10.65 cr

Total: ₹ 106.18 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2018

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2018 15:09 PM