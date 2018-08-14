Manmarziyaan: Chonch Ladhiyaan is a mellow, romantic track sung by Harsheep Kaur, Jazim Sharma

After 'Grey Waala Shade', 'Daryaa' , 'F for Fyaar' and 'DhayaanChand', the makers of Manmarziyan have released a new track with a lyric video titled 'Chonch Ladhiyaan'. Amit Trivedi's composition combined with Harshdeep Kaur and ghazal singer Jazim Sharma's powerful vocals adds vibrance to Shellee's quirky lyrics.

Director Anurag Kashyap shared the song via Twitter on Tuesday.

Kashyap's films stand apart from its contemporaries not just because of his eclectic and new-age storytelling, but they always have a fresh and distinct soundtrack. Manmarziyaan will reportedly have 12 songs as apart of its playlist.

The trailer for Manmarziyaan released on 8 August. The story, set in a small town in Punjab, showed the lead actors, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, engaged in an intense love triangle. The film will mark Bachchan's comeback after a hiatus of two years.

It was also selected to be screened at the Toronto Film Festival as Husband Material. Co-produced by Aanand L Rai and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film is slated to release on 14 September.

Listen to the song here.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 12:20 PM