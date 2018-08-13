Watch: Manmarziyaan song DhayaanChand is a peppy Punjabi track with Vicky Kaushal at its core

Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Manmarziyaan has been steadily making headlines. The makers of the Abhishek Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu-Vicky Kaushal- starrer, which reportedly has 12 songs in its playlist, released the lyrical version of 'DhayaanChand', a peppy Punjabi track from the film.

Anurag Kashyap shared the song on his Twitter on 13 August:

The song, with the refrain Dhayaan Kitthe DhayaanChand, refers to the protagonist as one who is distracted, unkempt and lives life on their own terms. The video, with an image of Vicky Kaushal's character in the film, hints at the possibility of the song being a reference to his character who is a a glitzy, responsibility-shirking young man from Punjab.

The song has been composed by Amit Trivedi, who is known to experiment with different genres of music. The lyrics have been penned by Shelle, known for his works in Udta Punjab, Dev D, Phillauri and Veere Di Wedding.

'DhayaanChand' comes after 'Grey Waala Shade', 'Daryaa' and 'F for Fyaar'. The trailer for Manmarziyaan released on 8 August which showed the lead actors engaged in an intense love triangle.

Manmarziyaan will mark the return of Abhishek Bachchan after a gap of two years.

The film is being jointly produced by Phantom Films and Anand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Production.

Listen to the song here:

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 17:38 PM