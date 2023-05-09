Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of those filmmakers in Bollywood who has kept the realism of Indian cinema intact with his film. It’s his masterwork that has transcended all boundaries of filmmaking and offered the audience some amazing films which were studded with some pathbreaking performances from the actors. One such film ‘Khamoshi: The Musical‘ by the filmmaker introduced the audience to a prolific actress Manisha Koirala who will be coming together with the director after almost two decades in his upcoming series ‘Heeramandi‘.

Heeramandi is a series coming from the house of Sanjay Leela Bhansali that dive deeper into the world of the courtesan, where they were the queens. Manisha Koirala who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the series will be coming back on the screen with the director after two decades. Having always proved to be a major turning point in her career, Manisha Koirala recalled how she is very delighted to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films. She said, “Sanjay is somebody with whom I worked in ‘Khamoshi’ and there was a long gap but we stayed in touch. We have a deep friendship bond, which is not limited to work. I have a deep-rooted respect for him because he is one filmmaker, who has improved with every film and it is because of his work ethics, which nobody can match.”

“Bhansali is one of those few directors whose women-fronted stories emerge as major box office hits”, the actor added.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi also features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

