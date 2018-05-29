Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika to reveal release date only after Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 finalises theirs

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming magnum opus Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a much-awaited film of this year. The National Award-winning actress will be seen in the titular role of the mighty Rani Lakshmibai who played a pivotal role in the First War of Independence fought in 1857 with the British forces.

While there has been speculation around Manikarnika's date of release, Ranaut has now revealed that the film will be released this year itself.

She told IANS, "If you see, we started shooting of Manikarnika.. in the month of May last year and now it's been only one year since we started shooting. We launched the film in Varanasi on 5 May and we started shooting for it in June-July last year. I think when you make a film on a huge scale, then it normally takes one or one and half year but I can say that this year we will be able to release the film."

Manikarnika was reportedly slated to release earlier around 27 April, then 15 August; but in both these dates, the makers found the film clashing with Rajinikanth's 2.0.

Producer Kamal Jain told Mid-Day that the film has been made on a huge scale and they don't want it to clash with any other film at the box office. Manikarnika is currently reported to be in the post-production stage.

Jain says, "We haven't, as of now. But the buzz in the market is that they [2.0 makers] too are planning a release around September. So, we will wait and come to a consensus. Movies like Rani Lakshmibai biopic are a one-time creation; we can't afford to go wrong with it. So, rushing with dates is not a good idea." adds the Mid-Day report.

(With inputs from IANS)

Updated Date: May 29, 2018 13:54 PM