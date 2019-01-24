Manikarnika, Thackeray, Charlie Chaplin 2, Mr Majnu, Welcome to Marwen: Know your releases

This week, Bollywood is heavy on biopics. While Manikarnika will showcase the historical warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai, Thackeray is a biopic on controversial political leader Balasaheb Thackeray. Both are powerful films but it is tough to determine who will dominate the screens. South cinema will feature lighthearted comedy films with Mr. Majnu and Charlie Chaplin 2. From Hollywood comes Welcome to Marwen, based on the life of photographer Mark Hogancamp.

Here is a brief description of this week's releases:

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi





What's it about: Manikarnika is a biopic on historical queen Rani Lakshmibai, one of the leading figures of Indian rebellion of 1857 against British Raj.

Who's in it?: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi

Why it may work: Manikarnika is touted to be the most expensive films of actress Kangana Ranaut. It is shot on a grand scale with extravagant costumes and large action sequences. The movie is in news due to controversies revolving Karni Sena and Kangana Ranaut, this publicity may work well for the reach of the film.

Thackeray





What's it about: Adapted from the life of Marathi political leader Bal Thackeray also known as Balasaheb Thackeray, the movie trails the journey of his rise and the formation of his party Shiv Sena.



Who's in it: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Rao

Why it may work: Siddiqui is known for his assertive and powerful performances. He was last seen playing the Urdu writer Saadat Haasan Manto in the biopic Manto. Siddiqui is known for getting under the skin of a character and hence it will be a treat to watch a non Marathi-speaking actor essay the role of Shiv Sena supremo.

Charlie Chaplin 2

What's it about?: Charlie Chaplin 2 is a sequel to the 2002 blockbuster Charlie Chaplin that was remade in six other languages. The Hindi remake of this popular Tamil film was Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan-starrer No entry.

Who's in it: Prabhu Deva, Nikki Galrani, Prabhu, Adah Sharma

Why it may work: A sequel to the 2002 blockbuster, this film reunites the hit combo of Prabhu Deva and Prabhu Ganesan on screen after several years.

Mr Majnu:



What's it about: It traces the journey of a charming playboy who has never been in a relationship but finds himself in a spot when he finds the right girl.

Who's in it: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal, Izabelle Leite, Naga Babu and Priyadarshi

Why it may work: The storyline of Mr.Majnu is quite relevant to how a millennial operates.

Welcome to Marwen

What's it about: Inspired by the true story of artist and photographer Mark Hogancamp, the film centers around Mark (Steve Carell) who attempts to recover from a violent attack where he is nearly beaten to death by a group of Nazis. After suffering the brain injuries, Mark attempts to resume his artistic endeavors.

Who's in it: Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger

Why it may work: Welcome to Marwen is an unique concept based on the life and imagination of Mark Hogancamp.

