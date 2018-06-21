Welcome to Marwen trailer: Steve Carell fights Nazis and PTSD in Robert Zemeckis' upcoming film

Universal Pictures dropped the first trailer for Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis’ new film Welcome to Marwen, starring Steve Carell and Leslie Mann.

Inspired by the true story of artist and photographer Mark Hogancamp as depicted in the 2010 documentary Marwencol, the film centers around a man (Carell) who attempts to recover from a violent attack where he is nearly beaten to death by a group of Nazis. The incident causes him to lose most of his memory. So, he creates a miniature World War II town called Marwen. he begins to add doll-sixer characters to it based on his real-life friends and the people he meets — from his friendly neighbour (Mann) to the woman who helps him with his physical therapy (Janelle Monae).

The ensemble cast also includes Gwendolyn Christie, Diane Kruger, Eiza Gonzalez, Merritt Weaver, Leslie Zemeckis, and Neil Jackson. It is executive produced by Jackie Levine, as well as Jeff Malmberg, who directed the 2010 documentary on Hogancamp.

Zemeckis has directed the film based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Caroline Thompson. He is known for films like Forrest Gump, Cast Away and Back to the Future.

Welcome to Marwen hits theaters on 21 November.

Watch the trailer below:



Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 18:55 PM